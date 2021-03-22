Hilton Grand Vacations' deal for Diamond Resorts called a long-term earnings tailwind
Mar. 22, 2021
- Baird says Hilton Grand Vacations' (HGV -2.0%) pending acquisition of Diamond Resorts should be meaningfully accretive to Hilton's long-term earnings growth profile.
- "Based on available data, we estimate Hilton Grand Vacations' pending $3.0 billion acquisition of Diamond Resorts could result in substantially higher license fees for Hilton."
- The firm estimates more than $80M of incremental earnings potential for Hilton on a stabilized basis in year five, which is said to represents 3% to 4% accretion relative to 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.3B.
- "Hilton is not investing any incremental capital in this deal, and the pending transaction supports the scalability, asset-light growth potential, and strength of Hilton's brand platform."
- Baird lifts its price target on Outperform-rated Hilton Grand Vacations to $128.
