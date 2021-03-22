NBA may look to quadruple annual price in media rights talks - CNBC
Mar. 22, 2021 1:45 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T), DISFOX, FOXA, T, DIS, TCEHYBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor147 Comments
- Now that the long-running NFL media rights negotiations have come to a close (and analysts have picked the details clean for information), time to turn attention to another round of big-money sports talks: for pro basketball.
- It's early talks for the National Basketball association, but CNBC notes early thinking suggests the league will aim for a $75B rights package, up from a current $24B deal (about $2B/year).
- Those rights are currently held by Turner Sports (T +0.1%) and ESPN (DIS +1.2%). The NBA also has a $1.5B streaming deal with China's Tencent Holdings (TCEHY -0.4%).
- If the NBA triples its rights, and executes a similar nine-year deal, it would average $7B-$8B a season, not far off the NFL's new $10B/year average.
- The NBA drawing a package close to that of the NFL makes sense to analysts, considering basketball's higher global appeal and younger demographics.
- Ratings are back on the upswing after a pandemic interruption last year (but an interruption closed out by a successful playoff round conducted in a "bubble").
- As for the media-rights players, Turner and ESPN are likely to stay in place even as Fox Sports (FOX +1.7%, FOXA +1.1%) had expressed interest before the 2014 deal was set.
- “That gives them the promotion base and sometimes when you end up with lots of networks, people can’t find games when they’re on," former CBS sports chief Neal Pilson tells CNBC. "College basketball is the best example – you want to see a game, and you don’t know where it is.”