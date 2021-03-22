RegeneRx gives updated timeline on late-stage ARISE-3 trial

  • RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCQB:RGRX +8.7%) expects to finish all the data analysis from its ARISE-3 Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating RGN-259 eyedrops for the treatment of dry eye syndrome by April, with preparation and submission of Pre-BLA meeting request by the end of August.
  • The topline data the company had posted earlier this month was around 15~20% of total data to be analyzed, RegeneRx said.
  • RegeneRx had announced that RGN-259 eyedrops did not meet its primary outcome measures of the ARISE-3 trials, earlier this month.
  • The company, at the time, had said that additional analyses are being conducted to define efficacies in various sign and symptom parameters using the pooled data of the three phase 3 trials.
