RegeneRx gives updated timeline on late-stage ARISE-3 trial
Mar. 22, 2021 2:21 PM ETRegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (RGRX)RGRXBy: SA News Team
- RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCQB:RGRX +8.7%) expects to finish all the data analysis from its ARISE-3 Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating RGN-259 eyedrops for the treatment of dry eye syndrome by April, with preparation and submission of Pre-BLA meeting request by the end of August.
- The topline data the company had posted earlier this month was around 15~20% of total data to be analyzed, RegeneRx said.
- RegeneRx had announced that RGN-259 eyedrops did not meet its primary outcome measures of the ARISE-3 trials, earlier this month.
- The company, at the time, had said that additional analyses are being conducted to define efficacies in various sign and symptom parameters using the pooled data of the three phase 3 trials.