The9's subsidiary inks agreement to purchase WhatsMiner bitcoin mining machines second batch
Mar. 22, 2021 2:43 PM ETThe9 Limited (NCTY)NCTYBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- The9 (NCTY -11.1%) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary NiuLian Technology signed the second purchase agreement with manufacturer of WhatsMiner bitcoin mining machines, Shenzhen MicroBT Electronics Technology, under the framework agreement signed in February 2021.
- This second batch of purchase consists of 482 WhatsMiner M31S+ machines; hash rate of each of these WhatsMiner M31S+ machines is ~80-86TH/s, with the power consumption of ~38-42W/T.
- These WhatsMiner M31S+ machines had been delivered and The9's Bitcoin hash rate will be increased by ~40 PH/s.
- The9 will purchase 5K WhatsMiner bitcoin mining machines from MicroBT within a year; this second batch of WhatsMiner bitcoin mining machines further increased The9's Bitcoin hash rate.