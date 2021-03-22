BP CEO Looney got no bonuses for 2020 in year dominated by COVID

  • BP (BP -0.2%) CEO Bernard Looney got no bonuses for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, receiving total remuneration of £1.735M ($2.4M), the company says in its annual report.
  • Looney's pay included £1.18M in salary and £351K in shares, while he and BP Chairman Helge Lund gave 20% of their salaries to mental health charities in recognition of the impact of the pandemic.
  • In 2019, predecessor Bob Dudley's remuneration totaled $13.23M; he stepped down in February 2020.
  • Looney's first year running BP was dominated by the company's response to the coronavirus crisis, with BP sinking to a $5.7B loss - its first in a decade - as energy demand plummeted, and it cut the value of its oil and gas assets by nearly $20B while also halving its dividend.
  • BP also reports its 2020 greenhouse gas emissions from its oil fields to its clients' car exhausts fell 10% Y/Y to 374M metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2020.
  • BP includes emissions from the combustion of its products when used by customers such as motorists - also known as Scope 3 emissions - but it excludes gases from oil products the company sells to customers but which it bought from other producers.
  • BP has said it plans to cut its oil and gas production by 40% and raise annual low-carbon spending to $5B, an energy transition strategy that Looney says has not yet convinced investors.
