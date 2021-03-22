GreenBank Capital acquires stake in UK's online food delivery platform
Mar. 22, 2021 2:56 PM ETGreenBank Capital Inc. (GRNBF)GRNBFBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- GreenBank Capital (OTCPK:GRNBF +9.2%) says it has agreed to invest £2.5M in Beelivery, the UK-based online grocery delivery platform, for initial 5.883% stakes.
- Beelivery is based on low-cost business model with currently over 20,000 delivery drivers serving UK customers.
- GreenBank has also been granted a two-year option to acquire a further 20% of Beelivery for £40M through the issue of new shares priced at C$2 per share.
- "As Beelivery is one of the few profitable businesses in this sector, GreenBank are thrilled to become significant shareholders in a business with such great potential to add exponential value to our shareholders," says David Lonsdale, CEO of GreenBank Capital.