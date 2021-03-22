Pemex may consider letting Talos operate Zama oil field - Reuters
Mar. 22, 2021 2:58 PM ETTalos Energy Inc. (TALO)TALOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Pemex would consider having a consortium headed by U.S. firm Talos Energy (TALO -1.2%) operate a shared oil field in southern Mexico if it meets certain conditions, Pemex CEO Octavio Romero tells Reuters.
- "It may be at some point the consortium meets all the criteria that matter to Pemex to develop this field," Romero said. "If all the conditions are acceptable and beneficial for Pemex, we could analyze it."
- Romero's comments appear to hint at a shift in posture just ahead of a key deadline for agreement between the two sides, after after saying a year ago that Pemex wanted to operate the field since it had most of the deposit and could develop it faster.
- The Zama oil field, discovered by the Talos consortium in 2017 in shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico off Tabasco state, is believed to contain nearly 700M barrels of oil.
- Last December, Mexico's energy ministry agreed to let the parties continue negotiating through March 25.