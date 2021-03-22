Gaensel acquires stake in Swiss start-up in the field of regenerative medicine
- Gaensel Energy Group (OTCPK:GEGR -14.0%) concludes acquisition of a major stake in RE-YOU SUISSE SA, a start-up active in the field of regenerative medicine.
- RE-YOU SUISSE deals with regenerative medicine, a branch of medicine that aims to repair damaged tissue through cell regeneration and not substitution. It is based on the use of autologue cells and tissues, able to recreate locally the best conditions for tissue self-regeneration, a natural and spontaneous process that our organism, if helped, is in grador to perform.
