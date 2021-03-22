Radius Health expected to beat Street estimates for Tymlos growth
- Radius Health (RDUS +14.3%) has reversed premarket losses to surge after Goldman Sachs assumed its coverage with a buy rating and a 12-month price target of $33.00 per share to imply ~46.8% upside to the previous close.
- The thesis is backed by consensus beating Tymlos revenue growth which could benefit from enhanced payer coverage, diminishing COVID-19 impact, and updated guidelines of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (“AACE”) and American College of Endocrinology (“ACE”).
- Radius Health is identified by the analysts as a ‘near-profitable but still high-growth commercial-stage biotech company with upcoming catalysts in 2H 2021 to drive further upside.
- The company’s first commercial product Tymlos (abaloparatide) injection is approved for osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at high risk for fracture. And Radius Health expects to report top-line data from Phase 3 wearABLe study of abaloparatide-TD in the second half of 2021.