Radius Health expected to beat Street estimates for Tymlos growth

Mar. 22, 2021 3:18 PM ETRadius Health, Inc. (RDUS)RDUSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Radius Health (RDUS +14.3%) has reversed premarket losses to surge after Goldman Sachs assumed its coverage with a buy rating and a 12-month price target of $33.00 per share to imply ~46.8% upside to the previous close.
  • The thesis is backed by consensus beating Tymlos revenue growth which could benefit from enhanced payer coverage, diminishing COVID-19 impact, and updated guidelines of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (“AACE”) and American College of Endocrinology (“ACE”).
  • Radius Health is identified by the analysts as a ‘near-profitable but still high-growth commercial-stage biotech company with upcoming catalysts in 2H 2021 to drive further upside.
  • The company’s first commercial product Tymlos (abaloparatide) injection is approved for osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at high risk for fracture. And Radius Health expects to report top-line data from Phase 3 wearABLe study of abaloparatide-TD in the second half of 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.