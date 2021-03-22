Apple reveals retirement of developer relations head in Epic trial disclosure

Mar. 22, 2021 3:20 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)AAPLBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor41 Comments
  • Ron Okamoto, Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) vice president of App Store developer relations, has retired after 20 years in the job.
  • Bloomberg sources say Susan Prescott, who currently oversees marketing for Apple's own apps, has stepped into the vacated position.
  • Okamoto's status as a former employee was revealed in a witness list that Apple produced for its upcoming trial against game developer Epic Games.
  • The Apple-Epic trial begins on May 3.
  • Apple plans to call nearly a dozen employees for the Epic Trial, including CEO Tim Cook, software head Craig Federighi, and former marketing chief/current Apple fellow Phil Schiller.
