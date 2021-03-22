`CGI names new president for CGI Federal

  • CGI (GIB +1.0%) appoints Stephanie Mango to President of CGI Federal with transition activities effective immediately.
  • She will lead CGI Federal's 7,000 professionals, partnering with more than 85 government agencies to provide solutions for defense, civilian, healthcare and intelligence missions.
  • Her career at CGI Federal spans 25 years, most recently as the Senior VP and leader of the Security, Assistance, Justice and hEalth Business Unit, where she led a large, diverse client portfolio and oversaw the company's mergers with Sunflower Systems and TeraThink Corporation.
