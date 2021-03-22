Jeep shows off electric Wrangler concept
Mar. 22, 2021 3:33 PM ETStellantis N.V. (STLA)STLABy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Jeep unveils an all-electric Wrangler Magneto concept model loaded with 273 pound-feet of torque, 285 horsepower and an 800-volt system spread across four battery packs.
- Jeep says its engineers and designers have created a zero-emission vehicle with Jeep 4x4 capability that provides new levels of efficiency, environmental responsibility and performance on- and off-road.
- Based on a two-door 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, the Jeep Magneto uses a custom-built axial flux electric motor that operates up to 6K rpm. The company says the e-motor is connected to a six-speed manual transmission, creating a unique manual-electric powertrain with a clutch that operates as it would with an internal combustion engine. In quick-shift scenarios, the e-motor engages regen upon clutch engagement to prevent rev-hang.
- Jeep parent Stellantis (STLA -0.4%) has been slower than some peers to electrify its portfolio (see Ford and Volkswagen).