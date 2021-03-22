Nasdaq leads indexes on tech strength, yield weakness; S&P, Dow Jones end up
- The Nasdaq (COMP) +1.2% remained the best performer of the major averages through today's session as Treasury yields fell back and the appeal of cyclicals waned.
- The S&P (SP500) +0.7% also benefited from strength in the megacaps. The Dow (DJI) +0.3% finished higher, but price weakness in banks held it back.
- Small-caps remained weak throughout, with the Russell 2000 (RTY) -0.8% ending lower.
- The 10-year Treasury yield dropped 5 basis points to 1.68%.
- There's some concern about the recovery as states see an increase in COVID cases. New Jersey is pausing reopening activity and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is now not planning to boost restaurant capacity to 50%.
- The U.S. saw a weekly uptick in cases for the first time since January.
- The 30-year yield was down 7 basis points to 2.4%. It's the first back-to-back decline in the 30 since Feb. 12, according to Bespoke Investment Group.
- "The interest rate move is looking increasingly mature and should see a meaningful decrease in 'speed' moving forward, even if absolute direction remains pointed to generally higher rates/steeper curves," SG Cowen said.
- "The bond market’s turbulence and protest has served to take some of the froth out of segments of the equity markets where equity valuations had gotten stretched; shook awake some investors who might have been prone to grow complacent as the markets ticked higher by the day; as well as curbed the enthusiasm of those who were looking susceptible to animal spirits and irrational exuberance," John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer, wrote today.
- The megacaps all ended higher, with Apple posting the biggest gain. Tesla finished well off earlier highs and Alphabet barely notched a winning day.
- Six of the 11 S&P sectors closed higher, led by Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK).
- Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) was the weakest, although WTI futures +0.1% just managed a third up day in a row.
- Further down the road, UBS is recommending Energy and Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) for a period where growth and inflation rise sharply.