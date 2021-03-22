South Jersey upped at BofA as equity offering lifts key overhang
Mar. 22, 2021 3:48 PM ETSouth Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI)SJIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- South Jersey Industries (SJI +0.7%) edges higher after Bank of America upgrades shares to Neutral from Underperform with a $23 price target, raised from $20, saying the recent $600M equity offering allowed for sufficient cleanup of the company's balance sheet and removed a key overhang for the stock.
- Even if the PennEast natural gas pipeline project and its $11M-$12M in annual earnings are canceled, metrics would still be well above the downgrade threshold, BofA's Richard Ciciarelli says.
- While South Jersey still has some risk being in New Jersey with a more acute overall focus on decarbonization and with natural gas optically less in favor, BofA believes the recent winter weather events should help de-risk this backdrop to some degree.
- PennEast said recently that it still expects to put the first phase of the project in Pennsylvania in service in 2022 and complete the second phase from Pennsylvania to New Jersey in 2024.