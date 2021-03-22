YPF to boost investment in Vaca Muerta to ramp up production
Mar. 22, 2021 3:57 PM ETYPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF)YPFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- YPF (YPF -0.1%) says it plans to spend more than $1.5B this year to ramp up oil and natural gas production in the Vaca Muerta shale play, which will significantly boost 2021 oil and gas production compared with 2020.
- The aim is to boost shale oil output by 56% and unconventional gas output by 70% this year compared with 2020, YPF Chairman Pablo Gonzalez says.
- The company also says it will invest more than $300M in the Patagonian province of Santa Cruz.
- YPF CEO Sergio Affronti said earlier this month that the company planned to raise its total investment 70% to $2.7B this year in an effort to return to production growth.