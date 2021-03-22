Tencent Music, Warner Music sign strategic deal, form China record label JV
Mar. 22, 2021 4:10 PM ETTencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)TME, WMGBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Alongside its Q4 earnings report, Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME) says it's signed a multi-year strategic licensing deal with Warner Music (NASDAQ:WMG), and the two will come together on a joint venture for a music label in China.
- The new deal is an expansion of a decade-old working relationship.
- TME will continue to make Warner Music available across its music platforms in mainland China (including QQ Music, Kugou Music and Kuwo Music) along with live streaming platforms and the WeSing karaoke platform.
- It will also offer the Warner Music through certain designated connected devices on the mainland, such as in-car audio.
- "Going forward, with our joint exploration of the emerging music market for designated connected devices in mainland China, we will further optimize value in recorded music distribution," says TME's TC Pan. The JV label will leverage Warner Music's global resources and experience managing careers with TME's influence on the mainland.