Zealand Pharma surges on news of FDA approval for dasiglucagon (updated)
Mar. 22, 2021 4:12 PM ETZealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)ZEALBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) rose in late trading hours to end the day with a ~12.9% gain on the news that its glucagon analog dasiglucagon, with the brand name Zegalogue, won FDA approval, according to a posting on the federal agency’s website.
- Issuing a statement later, Zealand said that the FDA has authorized Zegalogue (dasiglucagon) injection for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia in people aged six years and above with diabetes.
- The FDA approval was based on three randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled multicenter Phase 3 studies with the main adult trial indicating a recovery in 99% of patients within 15 minutes.
- Conference call: March 23 at 8 am ET
- The PDUFA was March 27 for the company’s marketing application for dasiglucagon for congenital hyperinsulinism.
- Zealand Pharma dropped sharply in December on the announcement of topline data from the first Phase 3 trial evaluating dasiglucagon as a treatment of Congenital Hyperinsulinism (“CHI”).