Zealand Pharma surges on news of FDA approval for dasiglucagon (updated)

Mar. 22, 2021 4:12 PM ETZealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)ZEALBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) rose in late trading hours to end the day with a ~12.9% gain on the news that its glucagon analog dasiglucagon, with the brand name Zegalogue, won FDA approval, according to a posting on the federal agency’s website.
  • Issuing a statement later, Zealand said that the FDA has authorized Zegalogue (dasiglucagon) injection for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia in people aged six years and above with diabetes.
  • The FDA approval was based on three randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled multicenter Phase 3 studies with the main adult trial indicating a recovery in 99% of patients within 15 minutes.
  • Conference call: March 23 at 8 am ET
  • The PDUFA was March 27 for the company’s marketing application for dasiglucagon for congenital hyperinsulinism.
  • Zealand Pharma dropped sharply in December on the announcement of topline data from the first Phase 3 trial evaluating dasiglucagon as a treatment of Congenital Hyperinsulinism (“CHI”).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.