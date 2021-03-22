Piedmont Lithium slips after offering 1.5M ADRs
- Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) -4.1% post-market after announcing plans to conduct a U.S. public offering of 1.5M American Depositary Shares, with an underwriters option to purchase up to an additional 225K ADRs.
- The company says it plans to use the proceeds to continue development of the Piedmont Lithium Project and to fund strategic investments in Sayona Mining and Sayona Quebecas well as other potential strategic initiatives.
- Piedmont has seen its value inflate following news of its supply deal with Tesla, but the stock is no longer an appealing investment when compared to peers, Long Term Tips writes in a neutral analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.