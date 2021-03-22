BioLife Solutions stock scales 10% on acquisition of Stirling Ultracold

  • BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) to acquire Global Cooling, operating as Stirling Ultracold, a privately held manufacturer of ultra-low temperature mechanical freezers.
  • The company will issue 6,646,870 shares of common stock for 100% of the outstanding shares of Stirling in an all-stock transaction, which is expected to close early in Q2 2021.
  • Company believes that total GAAP revenue in 2021 will exceed $100M and the transaction is expected to be accretive on an adjusted EPS in 2022 and beyond.
  • Company targets mid to long-term adjusted EBITDA margin of 30%.
  • Mike Rice, CEO comments, "In conjunction with this transaction, Stirling CEO, Dusty Tenney, will join BioLife as president and chief operating officer. Dusty brings a stellar track record of executing scale-up initiatives in the life sciences industry to drive growth, having previously overseen an increase in annual revenue from $65M to $330M in five years as president of the life sciences division of Brooks Automation. We are delighted to welcome Dusty and the entire Stirling team to BioLife."
  • Shares +10% after hours
  • Press Release
