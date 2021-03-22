Newtek Business stock rises after boosting 2021 dividend forecast
Mar. 22, 2021 4:18 PM ET By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) stock gains 3.0% in after-hours trading after boosting its 2021 annual dividend forecast to $2.40-$2.90 from its prior range of $2.00-$2.50.
- The midpoint of the 2021 annual forecast range represents a 29% increase above the 2020 annual dividend.
- "After what had been an unprecedented year, and one of the most challenging in our 23-year operating history, I am pleased to say that we are extremely positive about the year ahead and feel that we are well positioned to capture market opportunities," said Barry Sloane, Newtek's chairman, president, and CEO.
- Forecasts ~$600M in SBA 7(a) loans in 2021, and Newtek Business Lending, Newtek’s wholly owned portfolio company that originates and funds SBA 504 loans, to fund between $35M and $40M of SBA 504 loans in Q1 2021, and ~$125M of SBA 504 loans in the full year 2021.
- The company anticipates Newtek Small Business Finance funding between $350M to $400M of PPP loans by March 31, 2021; if Congress extends the PPP program through June 30, 2021, NSBF believes it can fund $500M of PPP loans in 2021.
