Business First Bancshares acquires Smith Shellnut Wilson
Mar. 22, 2021 4:25 PM ETBusiness First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST)BFSTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) the holding company for b1BANK, and Ridgeland, Mississippi headquartered Smith Shellnut Wilson signed a definitive agreement under which b1BANK will acquire SSW.
- SSW is a registered investment advisor specializing in managing investment portfolios for corporations, foundations and individuals.
- Acquisition completion is expected to occur in the upcoming weeks.
- As of Dec. 31, 2020, SSW reported $3.5B in assets under management, while b1BANK managed $235M through its Wealth Solutions Division.
- Post transaction completion, b1BANK expects to consolidate its Wealth Solutions Division with SSW and to continue to operate SSW as a subsidiary of b1BANK.