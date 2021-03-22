Chemours to consider potential sale of Mining Solutions business
Mar. 22, 2021 4:36 PM ETThe Chemours Company (CC)CCBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Chemours (NYSE:CC) +1.5% post-market after saying it initiated a strategic review to assess a potential sale of its Mining Solutions business.
- Chemours says the Mining Solutions unit is one of the largest North American producers of solid sodium cyanide, a key component for the safe and cost-effective extraction of gold and silver from mined ores.
- "Recent investments in production capability and infrastructure at the company's Memphis plant, along with supply chain optimization efforts to reduce costs, will enable Mining Solutions to maximize growth and margin expansion, further increasing the value of this highly successful business," Chemours says.