Tencent Music rises 3% amid sharp growth in paying users, new Warner Music deal
Mar. 22, 2021 4:36 PM ETTencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)TMEBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME) has reversed an early postmarket downtrend and is 3% higher after hours following its Q4 earnings.
- Revenues were in line with expectations after double-digit growth (up 14.3% to 8.34B yuan).
- Online music service revenues rose 29%, building on Q3's acceleration of 25.9%, and online music paying users jumped even more, by 40.4% to 56M. That was up 4.3M paying users from the previous quarter.
- Paying ratio was 9%, up from Q3's 8% and 6.2% a year ago.
- Revenues from music subscriptions jumped nearly 42% to 1.58B yuan (about $242M), and advertising services more than doubled year-over-year.
- Attributable Non-IFRS profit was 1.35B yuan (about $207M).
- "By investing in various musical genres across multiple formats and enriching long-form audio content, we have further strengthened our content leadership and improved user engagement, reflected in the sequential increase in total user time spent on our platform," says CEO Cussion Pang. "Our initial investment in long-form audio started to pay off with 15% long-form audio penetration of our user base in the fourth quarter of 2020, up from 6% for the same period last year."
- In more operating metrics, mobile monthly active users for online music dipped 3.4% to 622M, and mobile MAUs for social entertainment fell 4.3% to 223M, even as paying users rose as mentioned above. Monthly average revenue per paying user for online music ticked up 1.1% to 9.4 yuan, while monthly ARPPU for social entertainment jumped 26.3% to 172.1 yuan.
- The company simultaneously announced a new strategic deal with Warner Music, including a new JV music label in China.
- Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.
