Eastman Kodak gains as blog post on European online print shop circulates
Mar. 22, 2021 4:47 PM ETEastman Kodak Company (KODK)KODKBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) gained 2.3% in after hours trading as traders passed around a company blog post about one of Europe's largest online print shops.
- The blog post says that Onlineprinters Group, "one of Europe’s biggest online print shops", has committed to Kodak on a "mammoth scale."
- Onlineprinters Group, according to the post, is headquartered in Germany, serves more than a million customers in 30 European countries, and has production facilities in five countries.
- Earlier (Feb. 3), Eastman Kodak spiked as the CEO touted a deal with Microsoft which was announced in December.