ETF wrap-up, technology gains and financials lag
- The U.S. markets finished on a positive note, with technology leading the way and financials seeing the largest selloff. The Nasdaq was the leading index on the day, closing +1.2%.
- See below a sector summary of the S&P 500 along with a handful of top-performing technology-related ETFs as well as some bottom-performing financial exchange traded funds for the day.
- Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) +2.59%.
- First Trust NASDAQ-100-Tech Index ETF (NASDAQ:QTEC) +2.12%.
- Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) +1.83%.
- S&P Regional Banking ETF SPDR (NYSEARCA:KRE) -3.15%.
- S&P Bank ETF SPDR (NYSEARCA:KBE) -2.95%.
- S&P Smallcap Financials Invesco ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) -2.27%.
- Rising yields are still the topic of discussion on Wall Street, but today yields slid, creating room for technology-related ETFs to gain ground on the day.