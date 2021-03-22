ETF wrap-up, technology gains and financials lag

  • The U.S. markets finished on a positive note, with technology leading the way and financials seeing the largest selloff. The Nasdaq was the leading index on the day, closing +1.2%.
  • See below a sector summary of the S&P 500 along with a handful of top-performing technology-related ETFs as well as some bottom-performing financial exchange traded funds for the day.
  • Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) +2.59%.
  • First Trust NASDAQ-100-Tech Index ETF (NASDAQ:QTEC) +2.12%.
  • Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) +1.83%.
  • S&P Regional Banking ETF SPDR (NYSEARCA:KRE) -3.15%.
  • S&P Bank ETF SPDR (NYSEARCA:KBE) -2.95%.
  • S&P Smallcap Financials Invesco ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) -2.27%.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.