Citizens National launches new products and services in Florida
Mar. 22, 2021 5:07 PM ETCitizens, Inc. (CIA)CIABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Citizens National Life Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Citizens, (NYSE:CIA) enters the Florida insurance market with a new product and new services.
- Company's new Whole Life product, the Longevity Max™, offers a unique blend of life insurance coverage, lifetime income and savings protection, all with conservative and guaranteed returns in low-risk investments.
- Robert Mauldin, President and CMO said, "Citizens National Life Insurance Company is committed to delivering a new level of protection. The company's competitive life insurance policies offer the financial strength and confidence to enjoy life with peace of mind while providing financial security. Citizens National's broad experience in the Latin American insurance market makes it a top choice for our valued Hispanic clients."