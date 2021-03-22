Anixa Biosciences to raise $10M in bought deal offering

  • Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) announces a $10M bought deal offering of common stock through the issue of 1,904,762 shares priced at $5.25 per share.
  • Underwriters' overallotment option is additional 285,714 shares.
  • The company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including, ongoing research and pre-clinical studies, clinical trials, the development of new biological and pharmaceutical technologies, and m/a activities.
  • H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering, which is expected to close on Mar. 25, 2021.
  • Stock up 1% post-market.
  • Previously (March 12): Anixa Bio shares surge 35% on European patent for ovarian cancer vaccine technology
