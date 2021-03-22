SeaSpine to acquire 7D Surgical
Mar. 22, 2021
- SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of 7D Surgical, a privately-held, Toronto-based company, in a cash and stock deal valued at $110M.
- In February 2020, the company announced that it had entered into a strategic alliance agreement to distribute 7D Surgical’s flagship navigational system founded on its machine-vision, image-guided surgery platform.
- 7D Surgical shareholders will receive an ~4.29M shares of SeaSpine stock, equivalent to $82.5M based on the volume-weighted price between March 8, 2021 and March 19, 2021, and an aggregate of $27.5M in cash.
- John Bostjancic, Senior VP, CFO, said: “Once closed, the transaction is expected to contribute to revenue through the addition of the 7D customer base, as well as the opportunity to place additional systems on a capital-efficient basis by allowing hospitals to acquire them over time through the purchase of SeaSpine’s spinal implants and orthobiologics. We believe 7D provides an opportunity to gain access to new accounts and increase our presence in existing accounts, both by having access to this novel technology and our ability to place systems at little or no upfront cost to the hospital through SeaSpine product earn-outs. The transaction also increases our flexibility with respect to hospital purchase commitments. We expect the acquisition to be immediately accretive to revenue and revenue growth.”