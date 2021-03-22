NiSource upped to Buy at UBS, saying strong long-term growth not priced in

Mar. 22, 2021 1:14 PM ETNiSource Inc. (NI)NIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • NiSource (NI -1.1%) tilts lower despite winning an upgrade to Buy from Hold with a $27 price target at UBS, which says shares still trade more than 20% below pre-pandemic levels despite the acceleration of renewables capex and a long-term earnings outlook that exceeds its peer group average.
  • UBS analyst Aga Zmigrodzka believes NiSource's strong long-term growth outlook is not priced in: The stock trades roughly inline with its peer group average, but he estimates 2021-24 EPS compound annual growth rate of ~8% above the peer group average of ~6%, and the company expects rate base growth of 10%-12% above the peer group average of 9.2%.
  • An expected hybrid or convertible equity issuance could still keep some investors on the sidelines, so Zmigrodzka thinks the issuance announcement in H1 could prove a positive catalyst.
  • Earlier, Energias de Portugal said it signed a build-transfer agreement with NiSource subsidiary NIPSCO for the development and construction of a 200 MW solar park in Indiana.
