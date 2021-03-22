Banc of California acquires Pacific Mercantile Bancorp for $235M

Mar. 22, 2021 6:21 PM ETBanc of California, Inc. (BANC)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) have entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger under which Pacific Mercantile will merge into Banc of California in an all-stock transaction valued at ~$235M, or $9.77/share.
  • Holders of Pacific Mercantile common stock will receive 0.5 shares of Banc of California common stock for each share of Pacific Mercantile common stock.
  • The transaction increases Banc of California’s total assets to ~$9.5B on a pro forma basis as of December 31, 2020. Existing Banc of California stockholders to own ~81% of the outstanding shares of the combined company.
  • Banc of California expects the transaction to be 12.9% accretive to EPS in 2022 with a 2.3 year earnback period to tangible book value per share based on a conservative and achievable cost savings estimate of ~35%.
  • Transaction is expected to close in 3Q21.
  • Shares BANC -0.20% after-hours.
  • Shares PMBC +22.8% after-hours.
