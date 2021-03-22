Ex-Gap CEO Art Peck launches $200M IPO for SPAC Good Commerce Acquisition Corp.
- Former CEO Art Peck of Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) filed paperwork Monday to raise $200M for Good Commerce Acquisition Corp., a SPAC that aims to focus on apparel and other brands “with relevance and business models for tomorrow.”
- “Our objective is to create a next-generation consumer holding company by combining exceptional brands and leadership teams in the apparel & accessories, outdoor, health and wellness, home and other consumer-related industries,” Peck and other executives wrote in an S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
- The special purpose acquisition will list on the Nasdaq, but doesn’t yet have a proposed ticker symbol.
- Peck, who’ll serve as Good Commerce Acquisition Corp.’s CEO, worked as a Gap executive from 2005 to 2019, including five years as the retail giant’s president and CEO.
- Prior to that, he served as president of Gap North America; president of Gap Growth, Innovation and Digital; president of the company’s Gap Outlet and Banana Republic factory stores and in other roles.
- Peck is joined at Good Commerce Acquisition Corp. by Abinta Malik, who worked at Gap from 1998 to 2020. Malik most recently served as the company’s interim head of digital operations, as well as executive vice president of Gap’s loyalty, payments, customer and strategy team.
- The team added that while the SPAC intends to acquire consumer brands “that sit on modern, nimble technology,” targets could include brick-and-mortar retailers. “We believe stores of the right size and in relevant locations make money,” the executives wrote.
- Plans call for the SPAC to offer 20M investing units at $10 apiece, with each consisting of one Class A share and 0.33 warrants entitling the holder to buy a second share at $11.50 in the future.
- The SPAC is also granting underwriters the option to buy 3M units for overallotments, potentially garnering another $30M.
- Additionally, the SPAC’s sponsor intends to invest $6M to buy 4M warrants at $1.50 apiece. That will rise to $6.6M for 4.4M units if underwriters exercise all overallotment options.
- Peck is the second ex-Gap CEO to recently launch a SPAC.
- Glenn Murphy, who served as the retail giant’s chairman and CEO from 2007 to 2014, teamed up with investment giant KKR & Co. (NYSE:KKR) to raise $1.2B for KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (KAHC.U).
- KAHC.U aims to acquire a promising business in the consumer or retail sectors.
- Murphy currently serves as chairman of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU).