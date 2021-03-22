CFRA looks for impact as it expects shorter cinema runs are here to stay
- The ongoing shifts to moviegoing - or movie-staying, as the case may be with many families opting to stream on a home screen rather than head to a theater - have led to shaky ground for various film-industry companies to navigate.
- The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated some slower-playing secular shifts, and now CFRA is joining with its take on the change to theatrical release windows: how long a film is exclusive to movie theaters before moving on to other formats (premium video on demand, physical home video, subscription VOD, ad-supported VOD and pay TV, etc.).
- Major film studios have always tried to manage the various release windows down to the particular months or days in order to maximize profits, and that strategy is even more important for major pictures with high production and marketing budgets, the firm notes.
- The strategy has been somewhat blown up by the COVID-19 pandemic, and lengthy closures for movie theaters (and strict capacity limits for their reopening), CFRA notes. After years of record gross receipts, North American box office slid about 80% in 2020 to $2.2B, a 40-year low, while international box office fell 68% to about $9.8B.
- That's brought experimentation with (and some embrace of) new models for distribution that could marginalize theaters further. AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) in particular started a war of words with Universal Studios (NASDAQ:CMCSA) over the latter's release of Trolls World Tour to premium VOD with theaters shuttered - then reached a ground-breaking deal with Universal over shortening the 75-day theatrical window to as low as 17 days. (AMC CEO Adam Aron intimated that he worked a better split with the studio, as he says he has with Warner Bros. to make peach with that studio's simultaneous theatrical and streaming releases.)
- Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) also came to a deal with Universal on a smaller window, 17 days (or in some cases 31) before films could move to premium VOD platforms.
- But the windows had been shrinking for decades before COVID-19, CFRA notes. The theatrical-to-video window dropped to 97 days in 2019, vs. about 180 days in 2001. The gap between home video and pay-per-view/VOD hit zero 10 years ago - and CFRA expects the trends to continue.
- That's brought some new hybrid release strategies, from Disney (NYSE:DIS) moving Mulan to premium VOD from a planned theatrical release, and bringing Soul to Disney Plus for no extra charge, rather than to theaters. That was followed by Warner's (NYSE:T) move to go day-and-date on its entire 2021 slate.
- "Still, the theatrical window is unlikely to evaporate in the foreseeable future," CFRA says, with theaters remaining an important component of film monetization - and "the best option to fully monetize (at scale) big-budget or tentpole films – typically entailing relatively sizable production and marketing costs – with blockbuster films likely to gain even more prominence under the new dispensation."
- But some theater operators are more vulnerable to the shorter windows, it says, notably AMC and Cinemark.
- Meanwhile it singles out one beneficiary in particular: IMAX. "Given that more of IMAX’s releases tend to be focused on the big-budget tentpole films, including a premium charge for ticket buyers, the company could be a net beneficiary of shorter theatrical windows as a more critical driver of the overall box office receipts as well as overall profitability, thanks to some expected market share gains at the expense of other 2D (as well as 3D) screen formats."
- Related cinema tickers: Cineworld (OTCPK:CNNWF), Marcus (NYSE:MCS), Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI), Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF), National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI).