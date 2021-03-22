Boeing enters into $5.28B two-year revolver

Mar. 22, 2021 7:23 PM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)BABy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor29 Comments
  • Boeing (NYSE:BA) discloses it entered into a $5.28B, two-year revolving credit agreement, as the company prepares to ride out a prolonged slowdown in global aircraft demand.
  • Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Bank of America and Wells Fargo are the joint lead arrangers and joint book managers.
  • Media reports earlier this month suggested Boeing was seeking to arrange a new $4B revolving credit facility, with the option to increase the size to as much as $6B.
  • Boeing has increased debt by $50B to ensure it has the liquidity to survive, and the additional debt will drive incremental $2.2B in annual interest payments for the foreseeable future, Scott Smith writes in a bearish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
