Regeneron's COVID-19 antibody reduces hospitalization, death by 70%
Mar. 23, 2021 2:47 AM ETRegeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), RHHBYREGN, RHHBYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor33 Comments
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) announces positive topline results from Phase 3 outcomes trial assessing a COVID-19 treatment in infected non-hospitalized patients (n=4,567).
- The trial met its primary endpoint, showing the investigational REGEN-COV (casirivimab with imdevimab) significantly reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 70% (1,200 mg intravenous (IV)) and 71% (2,400 mg IV) compared to placebo.
- REGEN-COV also met all secondary endpoints, including the ability to reduce symptom duration by 4 days.
- In addition, companion dose-ranging Phase 2 trial showed significant and comparable viral reductions for all REGEN-COV doses tested, including as low as 300 mg, compared to placebo.
- "We will discuss the new data with regulatory authorities and request that the 1,200 mg dose be rapidly added to the U.S. Emergency Use Authorization," said George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer at Regeneron.
- These Phase 3 data will also form the basis of a full Biologics License Application.
- To address SARS-CoV-2 variants, the FDA recently updated U.S. EUA fact sheets for all authorized monoclonal antibody treatments, indicating that REGEN-COV is the only one to retain potency against key emerging variants.
- Regeneron anticipates ~$260M in REGEN-COV U.S. net product sales to the U.S. government in Q1.
- Regeneron is collaborating with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) to increase global supply of REGEN-COV.