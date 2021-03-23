Chiasma presents Mycapssa data from extension study in acromegaly

Mar. 23, 2021 3:22 AM ETChiasma, Inc. (CHMA)CHMABy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) announces long-term safety and efficacy data from the first 48 weeks of open-label extension (OLE) of Phase 3 CHIASMA OPTIMAL trial of Mycapssa (octreotide capsules) in in patients with acromegaly.
  • Results show that the average insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) levels of all Mycapssa-treated patients (n=19) who completed the double-blind placebo-controlled (DPC) period were maintained within normal limits at the end of the 48-week OLE period (0.91 at baseline and 0.90 × upper limit of normal at week 48).
  • 93% of all patients who enrolled as a responder to Mycapssa (n=14) maintained their biochemical response at the end of the 48-week OLE period.
  • The safety profile of Mycapssa observed during the OLE was generally consistent with CHIASMA OPTIMAL trial with the number of adverse events decreasing over the time.
  • The results were presented at the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting, being held virtually March 20-23, 2021.
  • Earlier, the company announced positive Mycapssa data from late-stage MPOWERED trial.
  • Shares up 13.4% after-hours. Yesterday's close was $3.44.
