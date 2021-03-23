Bilibili raises ~HK$20.2B through Class Z shares in Hong Kong public offering

Mar. 23, 2021 5:41 AM ETBilibili Inc. (BILI)BILIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Chinese video platform, Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) has priced global offering of new 25M Class Z ordinary shares at HK$808/share, for gross proceeds of ~HK$20.2B.
  • The offer comprises of 750K offer shares under the Hong Kong Public Offering and 24.25M for the international offering, representing ~3% and 97% of the total offering.
  • International underwriters over-allotment is an additional 3.75M Class Z ordinary shares.
  • The Class Z ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on March 29, 2021 under the stock code “9626".
  • Net proceeds will be used for content to support its healthy and high-quality user growth, ever-growing content ecosystem and development of its community; research and development to improve its user experience and strengthen its user-centric commercialization capabilities; sales and marketing, primarily to fuel the company’s user growth and to raise its brand awareness; and general corporate purposes and working capital needs.
