Aurora Mobile partners with online education platform Koolearn to enhance e-learning

  • Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) +2.3% premarket, to provide push notification services and smart operational analytics to help Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCPK:KLTHF) use the latest AI-technology to empower its online education resources and provide high-quality services to millions of students.
  • Established in 2005, Koolearn is a leading online education service provider in China founded by the New Oriental Group.
  • Through this partnership with Koolearn, Aurora Mobile will provide its artificial intelligence-based operational analytics and targeted push notification services to help Koolearn enhance its intelligent marketing capabilities while delivering a better tailored experience to all students.
