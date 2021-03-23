Aurora Mobile partners with online education platform Koolearn to enhance e-learning
Mar. 23, 2021 5:47 AM ETAurora Mobile Limited (JG)JG, KLTHFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) +2.3% premarket, to provide push notification services and smart operational analytics to help Koolearn Technology Holding Limited (OTCPK:KLTHF) use the latest AI-technology to empower its online education resources and provide high-quality services to millions of students.
- Established in 2005, Koolearn is a leading online education service provider in China founded by the New Oriental Group.
- Through this partnership with Koolearn, Aurora Mobile will provide its artificial intelligence-based operational analytics and targeted push notification services to help Koolearn enhance its intelligent marketing capabilities while delivering a better tailored experience to all students.