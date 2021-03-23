New finance chief for VoIP-Pal
- VoIP-Pal.com (OTCQB:VPLM) has appointed Kevin Williams to succeed D. Barry Lee as the new Chief Financial Officer and Director.
- Mr. Williams has been working out of the company’s Waco office since early 2020.
- Mr. Lee will stay on as an advisor to work closely with the new CFO during the transition.
- The company has also appointed Dr. Ryan Thomas and Dennis Chang as independent directors to fill the vacancies that were created in December with the departure of Dr. Colin Tucker and Professor Edwin Candy.