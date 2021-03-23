IHS Markit EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue

  • IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.71 beats by $0.01; GAAP EPS of $0.37 in-line.
  • Revenue of $1.12B (+3.7% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • Cash flow from operations of $245M and free cash flow of $172M.
  • “As our end markets and business continue to recover, we now expect to deliver results in the upper half of our 2021 revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS guidance ranges,” said Jonathan Gear, chief financial officer.
  • IHS Markit sees FY21 results in upper half of guidance range.
  • Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.