Coherent bidding war continues with new proposal of $230/share cash and 0.6724 shares of Lumentum
Mar. 23, 2021 Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR), IIVI, LITE
- Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) +4% premarket, has received a further revised bid from Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) -1.17% premarket, whereby each Coherent holder will receive $230/share in cash and 0.6724 shares of Lumentum common stock.
- This new bid is followed by the revised proposal last week from II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) of $220 in cash and 0.91 of a share of II-VI common stock, which came in day after Lumentum's revised bid to acquire Coherent for $220/share in cash and 0.61 shares of Lumentum common stock.
- There can be no assurances that Coherent will accept Lumentum's new proposal and enter into a revised merger agreement with Lumentum on the proposed terms or instead terminate Coherent's March 9, 2021 merger agreement with Lumentum in order to enter into a merger agreement with II-VI on the terms of its March 17, 2021 proposal.