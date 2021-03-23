Coherent bidding war continues with new proposal of $230/share cash and 0.6724 shares of Lumentum

Mar. 23, 2021 6:12 AM ETCoherent, Inc. (COHR), IIVI, LITECOHR, LITE, IIVIBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor12 Comments
