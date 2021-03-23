Tencent is said to need concessions to get approval for Huya's purchase of DouYu (update)
Mar. 23, 2021 6:21 AM ETTencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY), DOYU, HUYATCEHY, DOYU, HUYABy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Update 9:20am: Adds DouYu, Huya results.
- Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) has to offer concessions to win Chinese antitrust approval for the merger of videogame live-streaming sites DouYu (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Huya (NYSE:HUYA), according to a report.
- China's antitrust regulator is concerned that a combination would give Tencent market dominance and the company is willing to settle to get the deal approved, Reuters reported, citing people familiar.
- Tencent is Huya's biggest holder and it also owns a third of DouYu.
- The review of the deal has been an "elongated process" though nothing concrete has been communicated from the Chinese antitrust regulator to the companies on possible remedies, Reuters said.
- Earlier, HUYA reports Q4 and fiscal year 2020 unaudited financial results.
- Earlier, DouYu reports unaudited financial results for Q4F and full year 2020.
- Recall Feb. 2, Watch DouYu after China's CCTV airs gambling expose.
- Recall Dec. 14, Huya shares dip as Chinese antitrust watchdog probes DouYu deal.