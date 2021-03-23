Future FinTech inks agreement to acquire 60% stake in Hi-Card
Mar. 23, 2021 7:18 AM ETFuture FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT)FTFTBy: SA News Team
- Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) signed an equity acquisition frame agreement to acquire 60% of Guang Dong Hi-Card Business Service (Hi-Card) from Guang Zhou Hi-Card Computer Network Service.
- Hi-Card is a financial technology service provider that provides payment settlement services primarily for small and medium-sized enterprises and financial institutions.
- Hi-Card realized a net profit of ~$0.7M for fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2019, based on its audited financials under Chinese GAAP.
- Future FinTech paid ~RMB 60.0M (about $9.2M), subject to due diligence by the Company and final negotiation by the parties.
- 50% of the payment to be made in cash and 50% in FTFT's common stock.
- Shares +4% pre-market.