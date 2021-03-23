Future FinTech inks agreement to acquire 60% stake in Hi-Card

  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) signed an equity acquisition frame agreement to acquire 60% of Guang Dong Hi-Card Business Service (Hi-Card) from Guang Zhou Hi-Card Computer Network Service.
  • Hi-Card is a financial technology service provider that provides payment settlement services primarily for small and medium-sized enterprises and financial institutions.
  • Hi-Card realized a net profit of ~$0.7M for fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2019, based on its audited financials under Chinese GAAP.
  • Future FinTech paid ~RMB 60.0M (about $9.2M), subject to due diligence by the Company and final negotiation by the parties.
  • 50% of the payment to be made in cash and 50% in FTFT's common stock.
  • Shares +4% pre-market.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.