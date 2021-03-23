Amazon.com selling Deliveroo shares in the $12B IPO
Mar. 23, 2021 7:18 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)AMZNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor29 Comments
- Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is cutting its stake in Deliveroo from 15.8% to 11.5% as the food delivery company begins roadshows for its London IPO.
- Yesterday, Deliveroo set an IPO price range of £3.90 to £4.60 per share, implying a market cap of £8.8B ($12.2B).
- The offering will include new shares to raise £1B and 128.2M shares sold by existing holders.
- Amazon's sale will include 23.3M shares, which would raise about £90.87M to £107.18M at the current price range.
- Last year, Amazon increased its stake in a move that prompted an antitrust investigation. Regulators ultimately determined that Deliveroo, before the pandemic-driven delivery boom, couldn't meet its financial commitments without the infusion.