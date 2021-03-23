Berry Global expands in wipe segment with investment in European nonwovens capacity

Mar. 23, 2021 7:24 AM ETBerry Global Group, Inc. (BERY)BERYBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Berry Global (NYSE:BERY) announced its second investment for 2021 in the wipes segment for supporting the long-term consumer behavior shift towards infection prevention.
  • The investment in Europe will expand Berry's production footprint for global customers; the total investments exceed $110M in nonwoven materials for products such as hard surface disinfectant wipes.
  • Further enhancing its sustainable wipes portfolio, this new asset will add to the company's existing Spunlace platform.
  • New asset will incorporate production of biodegradable or recycled nonwoven substrates thereby increasing Berry's capacity in Europe by 300M+ sq. mts.
  • The new line is expected to be commercially available in the September quarter of 2022
