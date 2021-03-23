Janet Yellen, Jerome Powell see economic progress in digging out of the hole
Mar. 23, 2021 7:32 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sees the potential for the U.S. economy to return to full employment next year, she said in her prepared testimony to the House Committee on Finance Services.
- Still, while "we’re seeing signs of recovery, we should be clear-eyed about the hole we’re digging out of: The country is still down nearly 10M jobs from its pre-pandemic peak."
- Both Yellen and Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell will appear before the House Committee today to update Congress on the implementation of the CARES Act enacted about a year ago.
- Since the CARES Act was passed, the Consolidated Appropriations Act and the $1.9T American Rescue Plan Act were enacted.
- Yellen said the Treasury has been "expediting relief to the areas of greatest need," especially the "smallest small businesses."
- Specifically, it's working to make sure very small businesses have access to the Paycheck Protection Program. The Treasury worked with the SBA to adjust the program to allow it to reach more microbusinesses and entrepreneurs, she said.
- She also noted the department's efforts to cut red tape in the ARP's rental assistance program.
- On a broader scale, over 90M direct payments have been sent to Americans, she said.
- In Powell's prepared testimony, he acknowledges that economic activity and employment have recently improved, and it appears the worst economic damage has been avoided through both fiscal and monetary policy support. Still, as he has said before, the "recovery is far from complete."
- "Sectors of the economy most adversely affected by the resurgence of the virus, and by greater social distancing, remain weak, and the unemployment rate — still elevated at 6.2% — underestimates the shortfall, particularly as labor market participation remains notably below pre-pandemic levels," he said.
- He also pledges to "not lose sight of the millions of Americans still hurting, including lower-wage workers in the services sector, African Americans, Hispanics, and other minority groups that have been especially hard hit."
- Hearing starts at noon ET.
