Low-cost airline Frontier to offer 30M shares in IPO at $19-$21

Mar. 23, 2021 7:35 AM ETFrontier Group Holdings, Inc. (ULCC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Frontier Group Holdings (ULCC) to offer 30M shares in initial public offering at an estimated price between $19-$21 per share.
  • Offering consists of 15M shares offered by the company and 15M by certain existing stockholders.
  • The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders.
  • A selling stockholder intends to grant the underwriters an over-allotment option to buy an additional 4.5M shares.
  • Frontier intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ULCC.”
  • The company booked operating revenue of $1.25B in 2020, vs. $2.508B in 2019.
  • This is airlines second attempt to public filing (earlier filed in July 2020).
