Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) shares surge 48% on Rhenium NanoLiposome deal
Mar. 23, 2021 7:41 AM ETPlus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV)PSTVBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) soars 48% premarket after entering into a master services agreement (MSA) with Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) for the development, manufacture, and supply of Plus’ Rhenium NanoLiposome (RNL) intermediate drug product.
- The MSA includes the transfer of analytical methods, development of microbiological methods, process transfer and optimization, intermediate drug product manufacturing and stability studies.
- The transfer will be performed at PPS’s drug product facility in Lexington, Kentucky.
- Plus anticipates that the MSA will lead to clinical and commercial supply agreements for the drug product at the appropriate stage of development.