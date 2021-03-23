Dollar General stock called fairly valued by Argus
Mar. 23, 2021 7:44 AM ETDollar General Corporation (DG)DGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Argus says it is looking for a favorable entry point on Dollar General (NYSE:DG).
- Analyst Chis Graja: "Dollar General is a rare company that is growing square footage and delivering positive comparable sales. We believe those expectations are largely reflected in the share price. However, we are looking for an appropriate pullback as an opportunity to raise our rating."
- Graja and team think DG shares would be worth about $200 based on the firm's analysis using its updated earnings estimates, along with an 8% cost of equity in the growth phase, and a transition period in which the growth rate declines to 3% with a 7.2% cost of equity and an 80% dividend payout.
- Wall Street ratings scorecard on Dollar General: 23 Buy-equivalent ratings, 6 Neutral-equivalent ratings and no Sell-Equivalent ratings.