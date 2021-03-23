Texas Instruments, Microchip upped to Buy with semi cycle in 'middle innings'
Mar. 23, 2021 7:47 AM ETTexas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)TXN, MCHPBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Saying that the "semi cycle is far from over," Longbow Research upgrades Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Buy with price targets of $220 and $188, respectively.
- Key quote:"We are turning more bullish as we see the semi cycle in middle innings and far from over as our work points to lean inventory and stretched semi lead times preventing the S/D gap (which by some industry accounts is as high as 30%) from closing near-term."
- The TXN upgrade is attributed to "share gains opportunity, sales/margin upside, and below historical relative valuation."
- MCHP offers margin upside and "a pivot to cash returns that should drive a re-rating in-line with analog peers."
- Texas Instruments shares are up 1% pre-market to $181.80. Microchip is up 1.7% to $157.54.
- Related: Renesas, auto chip peer of TXN and MCHP, will have one production facility down for up to a month after a fire, further tightening the global chip shortage.