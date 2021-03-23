Texas Instruments, Microchip upped to Buy with semi cycle in 'middle innings'

  • Saying that the "semi cycle is far from over," Longbow Research upgrades Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Buy with price targets of $220 and $188, respectively.
  • Key quote:"We are turning more bullish as we see the semi cycle in middle innings and far from over as our work points to lean inventory and stretched semi lead times preventing the S/D gap (which by some industry accounts is as high as 30%) from closing near-term."
  • The TXN upgrade is attributed to "share gains opportunity, sales/margin upside, and below historical relative valuation."
  • MCHP offers margin upside and "a pivot to cash returns that should drive a re-rating in-line with analog peers."
  • Texas Instruments shares are up 1% pre-market to $181.80. Microchip is up 1.7% to $157.54.
  • Related: Renesas, auto chip peer of TXN and MCHP, will have one production facility down for up to a month after a fire, further tightening the global chip shortage.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.