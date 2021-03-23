Oracle prices $15B of investment grade notes in 6 tranches

Mar. 23, 2021 7:48 AM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL)ORCLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has priced $2.75M of 1.650% notes due 2026, $2B of 2.300% notes due 2028, $3.25B of 2.875% notes due 2031, $2.25B of 3.650% notes due 2041, $3.25B of 3.950% notes due 2051 and $1.5B of 4.100% notes due 2061.
  • The offering is expected to close on March 24.
  • Interest on each series of notes will be payable semi-annually on March 25 and September 25, commencing September 25, 2021.
  • Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which includes the repayment of indebtedness, payment of cash dividends, stock repurchases and future acquisitions.
