Oracle prices $15B of investment grade notes in 6 tranches
Mar. 23, 2021 Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has priced $2.75M of 1.650% notes due 2026, $2B of 2.300% notes due 2028, $3.25B of 2.875% notes due 2031, $2.25B of 3.650% notes due 2041, $3.25B of 3.950% notes due 2051 and $1.5B of 4.100% notes due 2061.
- The offering is expected to close on March 24.
- Interest on each series of notes will be payable semi-annually on March 25 and September 25, commencing September 25, 2021.
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which includes the repayment of indebtedness, payment of cash dividends, stock repurchases and future acquisitions.